Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee Co. earns 3 national awards

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County announced its achievement of three national awards presented by Crime Stoppers USA, Inc.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County said it accepted the awards at a conference in Denver, Colorado where 90 Crime Stoppers programs from across the country came together to learn, network, and celebrate excellence in crime prevention.

The organization said it secured top honors in the following categories:

  • Print - Public Service Announcement for its collaborative effort with OUTFRONT Media in designing a compelling billboard as part of their “Felon in Possession of a Firearm Initiative.”
  • Television – Public Service Announcement for its outstanding crime prevention PSAs, particularly the impactful “Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention” and “Holiday Safety Tips” campaigns.
  • Social Media for its creative “Social Media Calendar,” which proved instrumental in engaging and attracting diverse audiences, further amplifying their mission.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County said its mission is to foster collaboration between the public, the police, and the media to solve and prevent crime.

Julie Lopez, the executive director of Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County, said the organization is grateful to share its achievements with its partners at OUTFRONT Media and its local television stations.

“Their unwavering support has been instrumental in raising awareness about our program and addressing unsolved crimes and crime prevention through creative initiatives,” she said. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation as well to the Ruth Mott Foundation and our corporate sponsors, whose steadfast support enables us to continue our vital work in north Flint and throughout the county.”

