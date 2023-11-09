Dry weather Thursday, but the wind picks up

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Now that Wednesday’s low has passed, your Thursday is going to be in much drier shape while also allowing some sun to return! The wind is going to return though too as the low makes a swift exit from the Great Lakes. At the very least, the combination of the wind and sun today will accelerate the drying process of the ground. By the weekend, any leaf cleanup you have left will be in decent shape!

After Wednesday’s rain, make sure to clear out any sewer grates or street gutters. There are several areas of standing water this morning due to clogged drainage grates from leaf buildup. When driving this morning, try to avoid these puddles too as some are several inches deep and will easily allow your car to hydroplane.

Today

Other than some of the puddles this morning, bus stops are going to be in decent shape. Particularly, they’ll already be a touch cool especially with the breeze factored in. Be sure to have a few layers on standby! Otherwise, the clouds this morning will break up sharply into the afternoon with nearly full-sun returning. Highs will reach up to around 48 degrees. The normal high temperature today is 49 degrees, so we’ll be right around average.

Thursday will be close to 50 degrees, though the wind will make it feel colder. (WNEM)

The wind today is going to be quite strong with a sustained speed of 15 to 20 mph, gusting to over 30 mph. With the wind factored in, it’ll still feel more like the upper 30s and only lower 40s in the afternoon, despite actual air temperatures getting close to 50 degrees.

Thursday will have wind gusts from the west exceeding 30 mph. (WNEM)

Tonight

The clearer skies from later on Thursday continue overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows will fall to 34 degrees with a west southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Although the wind will be lighter than the daytime, conditions remain breezy.

Friday & Weekend Outlook

Wind speeds will increase slightly again into Friday, though it shouldn’t be as strong as Thursday. Speeds will be sustained from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, and remain directly out of the west. High temperatures will be slightly cooler at only 44 degrees thanks to a small disturbance that moves in from the north. This will be similar to a backdoor cold front.

Friday will have a high around 44 degrees. (WNEM)

As a result of that disturbance, cloud coverage will also increase into the afternoon. Along with this, there actually could be some highly isolated showers in the afternoon. If those showers are even able to develop, it’ll be only a small window of that potential because the shower potential would come in a line. Overall, it’s a non-significant chance of rain so we’re keeping the chance at only 10%. Playoff football in the evening will be unaffected!

Friday's rain chance will only be 10% at best. (WNEM)

Veterans Day on Saturday will hold weather somewhat typical for this time of year thanks to high pressure working in. This will lead to partly cloudy skies with a high of 43 degrees. If you have any events or services you’re attending, the weather will cooperate! You’ll just want to have your jacket and hat.

Veterans Day features a quiet, just cooler forecast. (WNEM)

Sunday will see partly cloudy skies again with temperatures increasing to 46 degrees. Dry weather will continue to hold, as will also be the case into the first half of next week (at least!). Also looking towards opening day on Wednesday, deer hunters you’re in for a treat! Take a look at Wednesday in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Sunday will have a high around 46 degrees. (WNEM)

