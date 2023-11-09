Exploding marijuana-infused cider drinks recalled

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A single batch of marijuana-infused cider beverages have been recalled for reports of the cans swelling and bursting.

The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) said one batch of Armada Cannabis Co. Cannabis Apple Cider (20mg) has been recalled because the products were not compliantly produced. The product lacked a necessary ingredient to ensure shelf stability, and it has been reported the cans have swelled and exploded.

Armada Cannabis Co. Cannabis Apple Cider (20mg) (Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency)

The cans were sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 1 with an expiration date of Jan. 1, 2024.

The CRA said consumers who have the recalled product in their possession should dispose of them in an outdoor receptacle since the cans could swell and possibly burst. The CRA said customers should not return the recalled product to the location of purchase.

The sales locations are required to display the recall notice on the sales floor so it is visible to all consumers for 30 days.

The following mid-Michigan marijuana sales locations sold the recalled product:

Dort Hwy Dispo in Burton

Elevated Bay City in Bay City

House of Evolution in Bay City

JARS Cannabis in Mt. Pleasant

JARS Cannabis in Owosso

JARS Cannabis in Saginaw

JARS Cannabis in Flint

OUI-D Operations in Bay City

OUI-D Operations in Saginaw

Planted Provisioning in Flint

Planted Provisioning in Bay City

Quality Roots in Corunna

Quest Cannabis in Whitmore Lake

For a full list of sales locations, click here.

Consumers can also identify the recalled product by matching the following:

Production date of 10/02/23

Expiration date of 01/02/24

Source code (SRC) of 1A40503000373FD000009667

Example of can information on the recalled product. (Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency)

Anyone who has experienced adverse reactions after consuming these products should report symptoms and product use to their healthcare providers, the CRA said. Additionally, the CRA encourages consumers to report any adverse reactions to marijuana products to the CRA by completing the Adverse Reaction Form and submitting it according to the instructions included, or by phone at 517-284-8599.

Anyone with questions about the recall can email the CRA’s Operations Support Section.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.