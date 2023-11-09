FBI Detroit, Michigan State Police, seeking help in 50-year-old missing girl case

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI and the Michigan State Police are asking the public’s help in solving a 50-year-old cold case.

Catherine Davidson went missing on Sept. 1, 1973 at Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan. She was six-years-old when she vanished.

Authorities believed she died in Chicago sometime shortly after her disappearance.

Anyone who has information on Davidson’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI tip line by clicking here.

