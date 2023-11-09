Flint cannabis store is gifting 1000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A cannabis store in Flint is gifting 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Light’N Up Cannabis Company is giving away the turkeys on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., or until all the birds are gone. The store is located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint.

Of the turkeys on hand, 100 will be given to Vet Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves veterans, the company said, adding 20 turkeys will go to the North End Soup Kitchen and several other Flint area churches and organizations.

“Once you get something like this started, it takes on a life of its own and is more fun and more rewarding each year. The gratitude people express is heartwarming,” said Kyle Cohee, store owner. “We’ve been through some tough times here in Flint, and people deserve every single break we can provide. Giving them the central part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor and our way of thanking the people of Flint for supporting our store.”

Each person receiving a turkey must be 21-years-old or older, sign a liability waiver, and provide an email or texting address.

