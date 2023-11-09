Flint demolishes abandoned Washington Elementary building

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – An abandoned school in the city of Flint is coming down after being a hot spot for arsonists.

Residents on the east side of Flint said the demolition of Washington Elementary School is long overdue, and though they have personal attachments to the building, it’s time for it to come down.

“Well, it’s kind of bittersweet. I’m kind of glad to see it go because I was really afraid someone was going to get hurt in there,” said Flint resident Nancy Cowens.

After nearly 10 years of being closed, Washington Elementary is being torn down. The district announced the decision back in September after months of considering the demolition.

“Yeah, I remember it well. Even before I moved over here,” Cowens said.

She lives just around the corner from Washington. She’s not only a resident of the community, but a previous employee of the school.

“I worked there as a teacher aid, about… I get a headache when I think that far back. About 30 years ago,” she said.

The abandoned school has been the source of several fires since its closing in 2014.

Related: Abandoned Flint school buildings targeted by vandals

Contractors began putting up fences around the school yesterday and were back out early this morning to start knocking down walls.

Cowens said it’s a relief to see it go.

“I’m glad it’s finally happening,” she said.

A Flint resident who didn’t want to go on camera shared that same sentiment even though he said both his children and grandchildren attended Washington.

“It’s about time that they start tearing that down,” she said. “They should’ve been torn down about two or three years ago. I’m getting tired of looking at it.”

He lives across the street from the school and said it has attracted a lot of unwanted traffic. He’s hoping this project will have a trickle effect throughout the community.

“All these burned-out houses around here, seems like nobody wants to do anything about it,” he said.

TV5 reached out to the school district to find out plans for the site and other abandoned schools throughout the city, but so far we have not heard back.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.