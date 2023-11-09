Flint Twp Police Department receives $140K to help reduce crime

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department is receiving $140,000 to help reduce crime and improve public safety.

The grant, awarded through the U.S. Justice Department’s Justice Assistance Grant Program, helps local police departments acquire critical equipment, such as police vehicles and computer hardware, and advanced training.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the funding on Nov. 9.

“The Flint Township Police Department would like to thank Congressman Kildee for his continued hard work on getting these funds to us and our local partners. In our budget-strapped community, every dollar counts, and this will improve our ability to provide even better police service to our citizens,” Flint Township Police Chief Kevin Salter said.

