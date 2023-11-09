Game of the week preview, regionals: Ithaca Yellowjackets

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) – The next Game of the Week of the playoff season is kicking off on Saturday, and the game will be featuring two top-tier teams in Division 8: Ithaca and Ubly.

The Ithaca Yellowjackets are coming off of an incredible comeback victory against New Lothrop last week to win 29-28.

Both of Ithaca’s playoff victories have been by just one point.

Ithaca will now face off against another undefeated squad this Saturday, Nov. 11 in Ubly.

The Bearcats will be the toughest challenge the Yellowjackets have faced this year. Throughout this season, Ithaca has had a championship mindset which they look to use through this week going into Saturday when they hope to take down the Bearcats.

“We talk about practicing at a championship level all week so that’s what we do. We come out every day ready to work, ready to work at a championship level,” said Owen Mikulka, a senior at Ithaca and wide receiver for the team.

Head Coach Jordan Hessbrook said the team believes that, whatever it takes, they will win.

“I think the thing I’ve seen offensively and defensively has just been a belief that whatever it takes, we’re going to win the game. Whatever it requires of us or whatever it looks like, we’re going to make a play. Whoever it is it doesn’t matter. Whatever we got to do it doesn’t matter, but I think I’ve seen that belief in the guys offensively and defensively as well,” Hessbrook said.

On Thursday, TV5 will preview the home team: the Ubly Bearcats.

