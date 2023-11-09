Game of the Week preview, regionals: Ubly Bearcats

The next Game of the Week takes place this Saturday, and it will be featuring the Ithaca Yellowjackets and the Ubly Bearcats.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UBLY, Mich. (WNEM) – The next Game of the Week takes place Saturday, Nov. 11, and it will be featuring the Ithaca Yellowjackets and the Ubly Bearcats.

The Bearcats are a perfect 11-0 heading into this matchup, but they’re matched up with another undefeated team in the Yellowjackets.

Ubly has made it to either the final or semifinal game each of the last four seasons and are looking to keep that streak alive on Saturday.

The Bearcats in 2023 have outscored their opponents 508 to 104. Ubly knows Ithaca will present several challenges this week and the Bearcats are hoping previous playoff experience and practice can help them earn a win.

“These kids have played a lot of football,” said Head Coach Eric Sweeney. “I’ve always been a believer that you get better in practice and after four years of making it to at least the state semifinals, our kids have had a lot of practice so I think that’s huge for our kids.”

Austin Gentner, a senior at Ubly and a lineman for the team, said it’s fun to play.

“There’s a lot of pressure. The seniors in the last four years have been either semifinal or final appearance so we don’t want to be the one to let down the trend, so there’s always pressure and there’s always fun too that comes with it when playing these bigger rivalries,” he said.

Because this game is on Saturday, TV5 won’t be in Ubly on Friday, but we will be live at Millington High School where they’re gearing up to play Montrose.

Read next:
Garber offers free oil change to veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day
File photo
City council in-fighting could cost community thousands
Priority Waste
Michigan nurses advocating for Safe Patient Care Act
Nurse burn out
Legacy of mid-Michigan veteran, trailblazer lives on
Aleda Lutz

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.
Power restored to most Consumers customers in Saginaw Twp., city
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
Power of Attorney bill signed into law, AG commends change
Kelly McWhirter
Tip leads investigators to new location in search for Flushing woman’s body

Latest News

The next Game of the Week takes place this Saturday, and it will be featuring the Ithaca...
Game of the Week preview, regionals: Ubly Bearcats
The next Game of the Week of the playoff season is kicking off on Saturday, and the game will...
Game of the week preview, regionals: Ithaca Yellowjackets
Ithaca football
Game of the Week preview, regionals: Ithaca Yellowjackets
Game of the Week
TV5′s Game of the Week announced