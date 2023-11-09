Game of the Week preview, regionals: Ubly Bearcats

UBLY, Mich. (WNEM) – The next Game of the Week takes place Saturday, Nov. 11, and it will be featuring the Ithaca Yellowjackets and the Ubly Bearcats.

The Bearcats are a perfect 11-0 heading into this matchup, but they’re matched up with another undefeated team in the Yellowjackets.

Ubly has made it to either the final or semifinal game each of the last four seasons and are looking to keep that streak alive on Saturday.

The Bearcats in 2023 have outscored their opponents 508 to 104. Ubly knows Ithaca will present several challenges this week and the Bearcats are hoping previous playoff experience and practice can help them earn a win.

“These kids have played a lot of football,” said Head Coach Eric Sweeney. “I’ve always been a believer that you get better in practice and after four years of making it to at least the state semifinals, our kids have had a lot of practice so I think that’s huge for our kids.”

Austin Gentner, a senior at Ubly and a lineman for the team, said it’s fun to play.

“There’s a lot of pressure. The seniors in the last four years have been either semifinal or final appearance so we don’t want to be the one to let down the trend, so there’s always pressure and there’s always fun too that comes with it when playing these bigger rivalries,” he said.

Because this game is on Saturday, TV5 won’t be in Ubly on Friday, but we will be live at Millington High School where they’re gearing up to play Montrose.

