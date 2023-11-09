Garber offers free oil change to veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Veterans and active-duty military personnel will be able to receive a free oil change at every mid-Michigan Garber-owned dealership on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Garber Management Group said the free oil change is its way to thank local veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service.

The oil change, which includes Dexos1 full synthetic oil and an AC Delco filter, is limited to one per household with proof of military service and customers must be present at the dealership to receive the oil change.

The participating dealership locations are as follows:

  • Garber Buick Saginaw - 5925 State Street, Saginaw; 989-497-4444
  • Garber Chevrolet Midland - 1700 North Saginaw Road, Midland; 989-839-9944
  • Garber Chevrolet Saginaw - 8800 Gratiot Road, Saginaw; 989-781-4590
  • Garber Chevrolet Linwood - 75 North Huron Road, Linwood; 989-697-4444
  • Garber Chevrolet Buick - 12709 W Brady Road, Chesaning; 989-845-3057
  • Garber Nissan Hyundai - 5450 Bay Road, Saginaw; 989-790-0120
  • Garber Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - 5450 Bay Road, Saginaw; 989-399-8550

All Garber Service Departments will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and appointments are encouraged.

