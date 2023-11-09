Genesee Co. sheriff announces jail concert with Jelly Roll

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has caught the attention of country music singer Jelly Roll.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Jelly Roll is going to perform a concert in the Genesee County Jail for the inmates.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson made the announcement on Thursday, Nov. 9.

He is going to perform at the jail on Dec. 5.

The announcement comes after Swanson sent the country music singer a video.

RELATED: Country singer Jelly Roll plans to visit Genesee Co. jail inmates

Swanson started the IGNITE program in the Genesee County jail in 2020. It stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. Swanson said the mission is to reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education. IGNITE provides inmates with job training and they are equipped with skills to find employment once released.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent time behind bars. While incarcerated, he earned his GED and is a vocal advocate for inmate rehabilitation.

“He’s the after picture. He was those guys. He’s now the after picture,” Swanson previously said.

Read next:
Flint cannabis store is gifting 1000 turkeys for Thanksgiving
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sheriff seeks help identifying man in attempted armed robbery
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a man in an attempted armed...
Flint Twp Police Department receives $140K to help reduce crime
Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.
Power restored to most Consumers customers in Saginaw Twp., city
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Kelly McWhirter
Tip leads investigators to new location in search for Flushing woman’s body
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
Power of Attorney bill signed into law, AG commends change

Latest News

The National Professional Fishing League is making a stop in Bay City this week.
Summer fishing tournaments bring nearly $1M to Bay City
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9
Armada Cannabis Co. Cannabis Apple Cider (20mg)
Exploding marijuana-infused cider drinks recalled
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Flint cannabis store is gifting 1000 turkeys for Thanksgiving