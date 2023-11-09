Hemlock students host special Thanksgiving dinner for veterans, first responders

A group of students in Hemlock prepared an early dinner for veterans and first responders as a small way of saying thank you for their service.
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“I think this is fantastic. Children inviting us out for Veterans Day is just superb. It means a lot to us,” said veteran Michael Krzyminski.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, students at Hemlock High School held a special Thanksgiving dinner for veterans and first responders from the community for Veterans Day.

“Each of my students every year is allowed to invite a veteran or first responder that they know and, in turn, that veteran or first responder gets to also invite a guest so that two of them can enjoy a fabulous meal,” said Leann Gerard, a teacher at Hemlock High School.

The students have been planning the special meal for two weeks, preparing and serving all of the Thanksgiving classics themselves.

“This is excellent. Just excellent,” said veteran Tom Jurek.

Gerard said the dinner is a way for the students to learn about the sacrifices that allow them the freedoms they enjoy today.

“Our kids have to learn what it means to live in America and to be appreciative of the freedoms that we have,” Gerard said. “So many people don’t understand what our relatives and our dear friends across the country went through for us in years past.”

Gerard said this dinner brings it closer to home.

“A lot of my family are veterans, so I get to like, support them and honor them in a way that my family really loves. We’re big foody people, so this is awesome for us,” said freshman Emilee Strzynski.

“It feels amazing because they’ve given so much to us, so it’s great to be able to give back,” said sophomore Rylee Sullivan.

Each fork-full was filled with the students’ love and appreciation.

“We all appreciate them as much as we do and hope they feel loved, especially with Veterans Day coming up,” Rylee said.

This meal is a also major test for the students, so not only will the veterans have a wonderful meal, but they’ll also have a hand in the students’ grades.

