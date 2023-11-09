Legacy of mid-Michigan veteran, trailblazer lives on

Aleda Lutz
Aleda Lutz
By James Felton
Updated: moments ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County native Aleda E. Lutz would have turned 108 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and her legacy still means a lot to those at the VA Medical Center in Saginaw.

“We were the first facility named after a female veteran. I think that carries a lot of pride, especially those of us who have served in the military,” said Crystal Peruski, a public affairs intern at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.

Peruski sat down with TV5 to talk about the person whose name graces the center’s sign.

Lutz was born in Freeland on Nov. 7, 1915.

During World War II, Lutz’s farm was converted to a prisoner-of-war camp. Today, that property is now part of MBS International Airport. Lutz graduated from Arthur Hill High School and went on to become a nurse at Saginaw General Hospital, which is now known as Covenant HealthCare.

As the war raged on, Lutz chose to take her skills overseas to the conflict.

“Her three brothers did serve in both of the World Wars, and she decided to do her contribution to join the military as a nurse, as a flight nurse actually,” Peruski explained. “At her flight school, she was actually one of three women to pass the course, which was a very rigorous training for her. Once she passed the course, then she went into caring for over 3,500 patients. She logged over 814 hours of flying hours taking care of her patients.”

According to the National Museum of the United States Army, Lutz took part in almost 200 missions during six campaigns in a 20-month span. The number of flight hours Lutz logged made her the most experienced flight nurse during her lifetime.

Lutz’s time in the war would come to an abrupt end.

“On Nov. 1, 1944, Aleda E. Lutz did die in a medevac crash heading over to St. Chamond, France. There were 15 other soldiers on that flight as well. The French found her crash and they got her, and the wreckage, and everyone else, and made a marker for her site there in the side of the mountain,” Peruski said.

The National Museum of the United States Army states that Lutz was the first American woman killed in service during World War II.

Since her death, Lutz has been recognized for numerous awards, but there is one honor Lutz received that really sticks out to Peruski.

“She received the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the only other female to receive that award -- who was not in the military -- was Amelia Earhart. So, she truly was a trailblazer for women like us everywhere,” Peruski said.

Peruski said the VA Medical Center was dedicated in Lutz’s honor twice: once in 1950 and again in 1988. However, it wasn’t officially recognized by the U.S. Congress. That changed on Oct. 27, 1990.

The hospital was officially named the Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center by congressional decree. It was the first time Congress named a medical facility after a woman.

“I think that she would be honored and proud to know that her name is still caring for soldiers, as she did when she was in World War II. Her namesake literally is caring for soldiers. And that was her motto, and now she’s doing it every day,” Peruski said.

Lutz is also a member of the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame and the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame.

A hospital ship and a C-47 are also named after her.

