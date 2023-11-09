Michigan House passes financial disclosure bills

(Sara Schulz, WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives passed all four bills in a financial disclosure package with a number of votes coming from both sides of the aisle.

State lawmakers have to pass financial disclosure legislation after Michigan voters passed Proposal one in last year’s elections.

The bills were passed at nearly 3 a.m. on Nov. 9. The package of bills include requirements for lawmakers to disclose things such as income, gifts or trips that are reported by lobbyists or their agents.

Republican Representative Andrew Fink from Hillsdale said while there is more to do, this a start.

“Taking the first step towards some level of transparency from where we are now where we have none—that’s the question we have to answer today,” said Fink. “So, I just don’t see any tension in voting yes on this bill and continuing to advocate for other changes.”

While the bills had some bipartisan support, they also faced scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans. Some lawmakers that voted no claim the bills don’t go far enough and legislators are missing a chance to pass meaningful legislation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.
Power restored to most Consumers customers in Saginaw Twp., city
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Kelly McWhirter
Tip leads investigators to new location in search for Flushing woman’s body
The missing person has been found safe.
Genesee Co. sheriff: Possible kidnapped teen found safe

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?
Good morning, mid-Michigan and happy Thursday. As you wake up, take a look at five stories to...
Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, Nov. 9
An urban planning firm will share its plan to expand a vacant lot into more parking spaces for...
Re-zoning meeting planned for GM parking lot expansion
A judge in Michigan is expected to hear arguments on whether Jocelyn Benson has the authority...
Judge to hear arguments on possible Trump ballot