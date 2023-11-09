Michigan House passes financial disclosure bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives passed all four bills in a financial disclosure package with a number of votes coming from both sides of the aisle.

State lawmakers have to pass financial disclosure legislation after Michigan voters passed Proposal one in last year’s elections.

The bills were passed at nearly 3 a.m. on Nov. 9. The package of bills include requirements for lawmakers to disclose things such as income, gifts or trips that are reported by lobbyists or their agents.

Republican Representative Andrew Fink from Hillsdale said while there is more to do, this a start.

“Taking the first step towards some level of transparency from where we are now where we have none—that’s the question we have to answer today,” said Fink. “So, I just don’t see any tension in voting yes on this bill and continuing to advocate for other changes.”

While the bills had some bipartisan support, they also faced scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans. Some lawmakers that voted no claim the bills don’t go far enough and legislators are missing a chance to pass meaningful legislation.

