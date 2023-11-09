Midland Co. students build artistic structures out of cans for fundraiser

Students are using science, technology, engineering, art, and math for a unique fundraiser.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Midland County students are using science, technology, engineering, art, and math for a unique fundraiser.

A friendly competition among multiple Midland County schools is challenging students to build artistic structures out of canned foods.

Organizers said the fourth annual Canstruction features teams from six high schools and three middle schools.

“This year’s event is Michigan themed,” said Kim Birch, president of Midland County Food Assitance Network. “We have lighthouses, Bigfoot, a sailboat, the capitol building, and a couple of other items. Great to see and great to enjoy.”

Students said the Michigan theme was challenging but collaborating with their team members helped bring out their creativity.

“You had to think outside of the box and really you just had to think what Michigan was all about and it was really awesome to brainstorm ideas,” said Alexis Hancock, a senior at Meridian Early College High School.

The sculptures are on display at the Midland Mall, and the community has been asked to vote for their favorite.

All of the canned food will be donated to the Midland County Food Assistance Network.

