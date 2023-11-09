More clouds to end the workweek, dry weekend follows

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although many woke up on the cloudy side this morning, it didn’t take clouds long to clear the area.

It’s been a beautiful day and temperatures have climbed back toward 50 degrees in places this afternoon, with the only hang up being wind gusts near 30 to 35 miles per hour. Mostly quiet weather should continue for the next several days, though Friday will bring more clouds back to the area, with just a small chance for precipitation.

For a look beyond Friday and the weekend, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be mostly clear this evening and temperatures will have no trouble falling because of that. We should land around the upper 20s to middle 30s for overnight lows, thankfully with lighter winds than this afternoon. Those winds will be westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with less of a gust factor.

Lows for Thursday night & Friday morning. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

We will still likely see a wind chill factor tomorrow morning, with middle and upper 20s expected for most bus stops and commutes on Friday.

Friday

We should have a chance to start the day with sunshine on Friday, but expect cloud cover to fill in as the day progresses with more of a north northwesterly wind during the day. Those winds on Friday should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Highs for Friday November 10th. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Highs will be cooler than Thursday thanks to the clouds, with most landing in the lower and middle 40s. Wind chills will be closer to the middle 30s much of the day.

Spotty showers are possible Friday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

While widespread precipitation is not expected, a weak cold front dropping through the region could bring a few spotty showers, mainly in the form of rain, though a few flakes mixing in won’t be off the table completely. These showers won’t impact most areas, and even in areas that do see one, it should be pretty light.

Lows on Friday night will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s, with skies expected to clear at least partially.

Saturday & Sunday

A preview of this upcoming weekend. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

The weekend forecast looks pretty good by November standards!

We’ll have variable skies with period of clouds and sunshine, but any clouds likely won’t produce any wet weather. Although cooler behind Friday’s front, it should be a good weekend to finish up those outdoor projects and chores, or a good weekend to hang the holiday lights and outdoor decorations.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the lower and middle 40s, with a jump to the middle and potentially upper 40s on Sunday.

