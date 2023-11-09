Sheriff seeks help identifying man in attempted armed robbery

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a man in an attempted armed robbery case.

It happened about 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at a store located near Bradley and Remus Road in Union Township.

A man entered the store armed with a small knife and attempted to rob the store, the sheriff’s office said.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a man in an attempted armed robbery case.(Isabella County Sheriff's Office)

The man is described as 5′3″ and 130 pounds. He was wearing rimless glasses.

If you have any information on his identity, contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

Sheriff Michael Main said this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no indicators of any community danger at this time.

