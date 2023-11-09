Summer fishing tournaments bring nearly $1M to Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Two major bass tournaments came to Bay City over the summer and the traffic it drove to the area provided a total economic impact of nearly $1 million.

“The economic impact of fishing in our area is a bit of an unknown. It’s generally something that we take for granted. But, the dollars are real and significant when these major events come to town. It just goes to show you that when we protect and restore our waters, we’re paid back many times over by the economic impact that our natural resources provide,” said Michael Kelly of The Conservation Fund, which administers the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN).

WIN released the analysis on the economic impact of the tournaments on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The 2023 National Professional Fishing League (NFPL) tournament in July and Major League Fishing (MLF) tournament in August brought nearly 600 tournament anglers and support staff from 25 states to the city, according to WIN.

The nearly $1 million was provided to area restaurants, retail stores, fuel stations, hotels, and more.

WIN’s analysis focused on spending patterns, the number of visitors, and overall spending by the anglers and support staff. The analysis did not include or calculate the spending of anyone who came to see the anglers, or view the weigh-in events each day. WIN will conduct another analysis on those numbers in the future.

“I am excited to learn the results of the economic impact study from the 2023 NPFL and MLF bass fishing tournaments in Bay City. I am confident that 2023 was the start of something big for Bay City and the Great Lakes Bay Region; we are going to be the destination in the USA for bass fishing,” said Bay City Commissioner Ed Clements.

To view WIN’s full report, click here.

