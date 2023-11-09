Three Michigan school board members lose recall battles over retired mascot

Three Michigan school board members have been recalled, victims of a controversial decision to retire a school mascot
(Gray)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — Three Michigan school board members have been recalled, victims of a controversial decision to retire a school mascot.

Jason Trepowski, Daniel Gerstenberger and Jane Jacobsen of the Sandusky Community Schools in eastern Michigan's Thumb region all lost their recall battles in the general election Tuesday, according to results posted on Sanilac County's website.

The recall measures arose after the board members voted to retire the school district's Redskins mascot in November 2022 and change it to Wolves. The Redskins had been the high school’s mascot since 1940.

The Sandusky Community Schools Board of Education voted to retire the Redskin mascot last year after discussing the switch as a way to recognize changed perceptions towards Native American mascot imagery.

The National Congress of American Indians considers the mascots to be harmful stereotypes. It maintains a database of K-12 schools that it says have Native American-themed mascots and has put the number at just over 1,900 schools across the country in 970 school districts.

Documents filed with the Sanilac County Clerk's Office said the three board members should be recalled due to a "failure to represent and listen to the voice of the public to retain the Redskin logo and voted to change the logo to the wolves on November 28, 2022," WNEM-TV reported in January.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for all three board members at their homes, place of business or via Facebook.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.
Power restored to most Consumers customers in Saginaw Twp., city
Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City
Coast Guard asking for public comments regarding Lafayette Bridge proposal
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

FILE - The Michigan State Capitol is photographed, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lansing, Mich....
Wins in mayoral races will temporarily disrupt Michigan Democrats’ full control of state government
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Ex-college football staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing a Big Ten team had Wolverines’ signs
In a July 2, 2013 photo, workmen walk on the floor of the House of Representatives in the...
Michigan mayoral races could affect Democrats’ control of state government
Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, center right, watches against East Carolina as...
Connor Stalions, the Michigan employee at the center of the NCAA sign-stealing investigation, quits