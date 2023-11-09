Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning, mid-Michigan and happy Thursday. As you wake up, take a look at five stories to know today.

1. A meeting in Flint Township to discuss the possible General Motors parking lot expansion. The plan would extend the lot into the the vacant woods behind Van Slyke Manor. An urban planning and development firm submitted a re-zoning application for the land. The group said this project will not impact homes nearby. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Flint Township Hall on Dye Road.

2. A Grand Rapids judge will hear arguments this morning on whether Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has the authority to keep Former President Donald Trump’s name off state ballots for President. Activists are suing Benson to force her to keep his name off ballots. Attorney’s for the former president are demanding he be allowed on the ballot in 2024.

3. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a tip has led investigators to a new location as they continue to search for the body of Kelly McWhirter, a Flushing woman who was reported missing in October. In her estranged husband’s Ford F-150 pickup truck, investigators found a body bag and tools used to bury a body. Swanson said someone shared a tip that she saw Higgins’ truck at a location at Skidway Lake, which is only a few miles away from the city of Prescott.

4. Today, a chance to get a first look at the City of Midland’s master plan. The city will have an open house at City Hall. There’s no formal agenda so stop by at anytime. Give your thoughts on the master plan and talk to city officials, too. The first time slot to attend if from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another that starts at 6 p.m.

5. Riverside Saginaw Film Festival kicks off today! From Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, enjoy independent, foreign films, documentaries and guest speakers. All movies will show at Court Street Theater in Saginaw. Admission is $5. Find out what movies are included in the schedule.

