Cash reward offered for information on 30-year-old’s murder

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

James “Saint” Wright, 30, was found shot to death at a home in the 300 block of W. 4th Avenue in the city of Flint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.(Crime Stoppers)

Police report there were shots fired near the home earlier that day and an argument prior to the homicide, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

