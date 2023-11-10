Cash reward offered for information on 30-year-old’s murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

James “Saint” Wright, 30, was found shot to death at a home in the 300 block of W. 4th Avenue in the city of Flint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Police report there were shots fired near the home earlier that day and an argument prior to the homicide, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

