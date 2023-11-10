Cooler & fair weather for Veterans Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For your Friday and Veterans Day weekend, weather conditions are expected to be fair and of the usual for this time of year, just a little cool. There is one small chance of showers for this Friday, this chance is 10% at best and overall still shouldn’t be anything to change your plans over! There’s a decent amount going on around Mid-Michigan this weekend between Veterans Day on Saturday, high school football regional playoff games both today and Saturday, some early holiday shopping getting underway, and this being the last weekend of archery deer season. We’re wishing you a safe and wonderful weekend!

Today

Out to the bus stops skies have been mostly clear allowing for a cool start in the middle to lower 30s for many. Wind chills aren’t much of a factor at all with a light wind right now. You’ll still at least want a heavier jacket and hat! Today we’ll see highs reaching back up to around 45 degrees so it will be cooler than Thursday, but these temperatures are only about 3 to 4 degrees below average for November 10th. The breeze does pick back up today with gusts to 25 mph, but they won’t be as strong as Thursday’s gusts. Sustained wind speeds will be from 5 to 15 mph out of the west northwest. This will keep wind chills in the upper 30s to lower 40s through the day too.

Friday will be cooler than Thursday. (WNEM)

A weak disturbance will bring mostly cloudy skies back into the afternoon and along with it, a very small chance of showers. This chance is at 10% and will stay stay highly isolated if any showers are even able to get going. Overall, playoff games taking place tonight will be in good shape and shouldn’t worry about rain! For a look at more Friday Night Lights forecasts, click here!

Friday will see an isolated shower or two. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 30 degrees. The wind will lighten up too with a speed of only 5 to 10 mph from the northwest. Overall, it’ll be a quiet night, just cold!

Veterans Day Weekend

Saturday will be cooler at only 43 degrees but the wind will stay light! Wind speeds will be at 5 to 10 mph from the northwest. Skies will also be partly to mostly cloudy with no chance of rain. If you’re attending any Veterans Day events or services, just bring a jacket and hat with you. Thank you to all of our veterans!

Veterans Day will be cool, but dry! (WNEM)

Saturday night falls to 30 degrees with skies briefly clearing out, before rising back to 47 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Sundays warmup will be helped by a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. While also not a strong wind, the directions is what’s helping kick off the warmup into next week! You can see those temperatures in our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast! Skies will also be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday. Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Sunday will be in the upper 40s. (WNEM)

