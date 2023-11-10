Dry Veteran’s Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful start to the day, but clouds have quickly filled back in as we approach your Friday evening.

Thankfully for those clouds aren’t producing a ton of precipitation for those who plan on being outdoors tonight or for those who plan on traveling. After a frontal boundary passes south of the area tonight, we’ll be dry for the weekend.

And if you’re too busy this weekend to get things done outdoors, don’t worry! We have plenty of dry time next week. For a preview, head to your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

If anyone has a better chance for showers or sprinkles tonight, it will likely be in our far northern areas in Roscommon and Ogemaw counties, perhaps as far south as Clare and Gladwin counties. Those chances appear to drop off quite a bit with southward extent.

Once the front clears the area, any chance (though small to begin with), will come to an end.

Low temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Skies will have a chance to clear partially in some areas, though with a northwesterly wind, some lake-effect cloud cover could linger here and there, especially in areas farther to the west and northwest. Overnight lows will settle in the 30s, with a few 20s in our coldest locations.

Saturday & Sunday

Although periods of clouds can be expected this time of year, we should see a fair amount of sunshine this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

For Saturday, we’ll need to watch satellite trends from overnight. Occasionally, moisture in the clouds can sometimes get stuck under incoming high pressure, which causes clouds to remain more stubborn. Right now, that doesn’t appear to be the case. But we’ll see if that forecast needs to change tomorrow morning. Regardless, Saturday will be dry, no matter what the cloud result. This is great news for any Veteran’s Day services and events.

Highs will be in the lower and middle 40s on Saturday. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the lower and middle 40s on Saturday, with a variable wind direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday, we’ll likely start the day with clouds, but we should see skies clear up through the morning. Winds will start with more of a southeasterly direction, then switch to southerly through the day, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s. (WNEM)

Dry weather sticks around through Sunday evening, with lows remaining more mild in the middle to upper 30s.

Have a great weekend! And to our veterans, thank you!

