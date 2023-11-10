Flint business owner voices frustrations with city council

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Tension continues to derail the Flint City Council as council members fail to approve a plan to spend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and now a business owner said the council’s inability to get things done is hurting his bottom line.

Flint City Council meetings the past few weeks have each devolved into in-fighting and personal battles.

“We now need to be able to have council completely do their jobs,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Neeley said the effects of the city council’s inaction are being felt around the city, and he’d like it if they could just get through a scheduled meeting and vote.

“Business owners in our downtown and throughout our city are waiting on resolutions to be completed. Homeowners are waiting for repair programs and service programs inside the city,” Neeley said.

Dan Wright has been watching council meetings closely as of late. As the food and beverage manager of the downtown Hilton Garden Inn, he has a stake in what the city council is doing or not doing.

Wright is waiting for members to take up a resolution that would end the ban on Sunday morning liquor sales.

It first came up in October, but not only has it yet to pass, it didn’t even appear on the agenda during Wednesday night’s special meeting.

“What we want to do is make sure just that we get on that agenda, that we’re heard by the council, so they know it is something that people are looking for,” Wright said. “It directly affects the hotel business with especially weddings, wedding room blocks, for Saturdays even.”

A change in state law over 10 years ago allows early Sunday liquor sales by permit only. Flint was one of the few communities to opt out of this law, completely stopping liquor sales on Sunday morning.

Wright said the city is stuck in the past.

“I don’t think, you know, the city is where it was 15 years ago where they’re worried about people waking up at seven in the morning and heading to the liquor store,” Wright said. “It’s really just costing the businesses downtown money, I think.”

He said the Hilton has been paying for a permit for three years, and if city council members can put their differences aside, it could mean a new experience for people to enjoy downtown Flint.

“Heading into the holiday season, I would love to have Sunday brunches starting in the end of November through December and January because anything after December is pretty slow in the restaurant world,” Wright said.

In Genesee County, Flint and Mt. Morris are the only two cities to choose not to have Sunday morning liquor sales.

