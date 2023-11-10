Flint United Auto Workers union votes ‘no’ on proposed GM contract

General Motors (GM) has joined Stellantis and Ford and now all three have proposed contracts on the table waiting on ratification from UAW members.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The General Motors Flint Assembly Plant, UAW Local 598, has voted “no” against the proposed contract with GM.

The contract, proposed by GM on Oct. 30, would have given autoworkers a 25 percent wage increase and cost of living adjustments over the four-and-half-year deal. Those two factors combined would have brought the wage increase to over 30 percent by the end of the contract.

Related: UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes

UAW President Shawn Fain said the tentative agreement with GM would have given UAW workers an 11 percent initial wage increase and a pay bump of 25 percent over the course of the deal.

The contract would have also reinstated cost-of-living adjustments, would have let workers reach top wages in three years instead of eight, and would have protected workers’ rights to strike over plant closures. It would have also ended wage tiers.

This is the most lucrative contract for salaried GM workers in history.

A local UAW picketer Jeff Cusenza said he still wanted to see pensions returned as well.

“It’s a very good offer, but in the long run, what do you have when you retire? What do you have when you leave?” he said. “And the young people don’t see that, they’re not looking at the future. […] But the people that have been here, been through it and lost everything, they deserve to get it back.”

Related: Local UAW members respond to tentative agreement with GM

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Local 598 said 51.8 percent of union members voted “no” on the proposed contract.

Read next:
Cash reward offered for information on 30-year-old’s murder
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved...
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police seek help identifying suspect
Minivan involved in Roscommon County hit-and-run.
Police investigating suspicious death
Suspect charged
Speed, alcohol/drugs believed to be factors in deadly wrong-way crash
Toledo police lights

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Country singer Jelly Roll plans to visit Genesee Co. jail inmates
Genesee Co. sheriff announces jail concert with Jelly Roll
Striking SAG-AFTRA members pick out signs for a picket line outside Netflix studios, Wednesday,...
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here’s when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
Power of Attorney bill signed into law, AG commends change
Three Michigan school board members lose recall battles over retired mascot

Latest News

Minivan involved in Roscommon County hit-and-run.
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police seek help identifying suspect
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved...
Cash reward offered for information on 30-year-old’s murder
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Nov. 10
Suspect charged
Police investigating suspicious death