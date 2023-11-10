FNL Forecasts: 2023 Regional Finals

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The regional round of high school football playoffs is here! Games this week are split between Friday and Saturday, be sure to check in the upper part of each forecast below to see when that game is played. The Friday Night Lights Game of the Week is Ithaca @ Ubly, which is actually one of the Saturday games. Weather-wise, both today and tomorrow are expected to hold some fair conditions for football, right around normal for this time of year. This evening we’ll have temperatures falling from the lower 40s into the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky, then Saturday has partly to mostly cloudy skies with most games in the lower 40s at kickoff as well. There’s just a small chance of showers on Friday, but this chance is 10% at best so there’s no worry of any significant wet weather for games this evening. Good luck to all teams and have a great weekend!

Game of the Week: Ithaca @ Ubly (WNEM)

Kingsford @ Frankenmuth (WNEM)

Iron Mountain @ Beal City (WNEM)

Deckerville @ Adrian Christian (WNEM)

Heritage @ Muskegon (WNEM)

Martin @ Kingston (WNEM)

Montrose @ Millington (WNEM)

Haslett @ Goodrich (WNEM)

Bullock Creek @ Reed City (WNEM)

Davison @ Rockford (WNEM)

Macomb Lutheran North @ Corunna (WNEM)

