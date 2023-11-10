Friday, Nov. 10, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! Hope the morning is off to a great start for you, here are five stories to know today.

1. In Bay City, a drill is expected today at Bay City Central High School around 8 a.m. McLaren Bay Region Hospital and the high school will conduct emergency planning drills. Emergency vehicles are expected to be on-site.

2. Local business owners in Flint are disappointed with city council because members continue to derail from agenda resolutions that could benefit area businesses. Dan Wright is the food and beverage manager of the Downtown Hilton Garden Inn and said inaction from city council is hurting his bottom line. He’s waiting on members to vote on a resolution that would end the ban on Sunday morning liquor sales.

3. Tonight, enjoy live music while helping the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network. The Suicide Prevention and Awareness Show features Redburn, Chase Engel, The Mongrels and Adaboy. It’s at The Vault in Saginaw, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Door donations goes to the suicide network. Call 988 if you ever find yourself in crisis.

4. Undercover Angels Animal Rescue of Saginaw will host a drive-thru on Saturday, giving away straw and cat shelters. It’s from 9 a.m. to noon at Saginaw County Animal Care on Bay Road. It is first-come, first-served. Straw is recommended for outdoor pets to keep them dry and warm.

5. We are getting closer to colder weather, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop enjoying delicious ice cream. Michigan Cream & Sugar in Bay City continues to sell its ice cream with new seasonal flavors. It’s ice cream is made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients in small batches. New flavors include: White Chocolate Peppermint Bark, Gingerbread Cookie Butter, Hazelnut Brittle, Crème Brûlée, Pumpkin S’mores and Eggnog. Holiday pint pick up is in-store on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 4 p.m. 7 p.m. or pre-order online.

