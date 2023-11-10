Genesee Co. board’s plan to close court locations facing opposition

A law firm representing Genesee County's 67th District Court judges notified the County Board of Commissioners of forthcoming litigation.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A law firm representing Genesee County’s 67th District Court judges in Flushing, Mt. Morris, Davison, Burton, Grand Blanc, and Fenton notified the County Board of Commissioners of forthcoming litigation.

They called the board’s plan to shutter these locations illegal and deceptive.

The notice included a letter of opposition from the Genesee County Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I think the closing of the out-county court buildings is going to be harmful to local municipalities, especially the further away from Flint you get,” said Grand Blanc Police Chief Brian Lipe, who serves as president of the Genesee County Association of Chiefs of Police.

He said he doesn’t agree with closing six 67th District Court locations in Genesee County. Lipe believes if the court is consolidated to downtown Flint, residents in outlying areas will have to wait longer for help.

“If something happens in the community that needs a police response, they’re coming from all the way downtown Flint, and not just from a nearby municipality,” Lipe said.

He also believes it will be difficult for residents who have business with the court.

“If you’ve been to downtown Flint, the parking issues that are already existing. Imagine sending all those people from the six different locations to downtown Flint now, and the nightmare and headache of finding a parking place it would be,” he said.

Lipe said if one of his officers is tied up at a courthouse further away, he’ll have to consider using overtime just to keep coverage on the road.

He said he’s expressed his opposition to the County Board of Commissioners, and he was told they would take it into consideration.

For his part, Lipe would like the board to do two things.

“One, do a study, see if McCree is big enough, whether or not there’s enough parking. And if that is not true, then let’s look at a millage or a bond issue to keep these buildings open,” he said.

Lipe added that opposition to closing these courthouses is growing.

“Our city council voted last night to oppose this consolidation plan, and I’m hearing rumblings that there might be municipalities joining together to do something similar to what the judges have done, whether that’s join that lawsuit, or create one of their own. So, there might be more coming,” Lipe said.

TV5 has reached out to Joshua Freeman, the director of administration for the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, but he had no comment.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, who is the attorney for the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, also had no comment.

Read next:
City council in-fighting could cost community thousands
Priority Waste
Michigan nurses advocating for Safe Patient Care Act
Nurse burn out
Legacy of mid-Michigan veteran, trailblazer lives on
Aleda Lutz
Game of the Week preview, regionals: Ubly Bearcats
Ubly football

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.
Power restored to most Consumers customers in Saginaw Twp., city
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
Power of Attorney bill signed into law, AG commends change
Kelly McWhirter
Tip leads investigators to new location in search for Flushing woman’s body

Latest News

New interactive mural coming to downtown Bay City
New interactive mural coming to downtown Bay City
A new piece of art will be coming to downtown Bay City thanks to a grant from the State of...
New interactive mural coming to downtown Bay City
Lake Fenton Student Section
A law firm representing Genesee County's 67th District Court judges notified the County Board...
Genesee Co. board’s plan to close court locations faced opposition