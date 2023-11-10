Gov. Whitmer announces over $73M to support entrepreneurial hubs

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that 27 organizations have been selected to serve as entrepreneurial hubs across the state.

The state said these hubs will provide comprehensive resources and support to small businesses.

The Small Business Support Hubs (SBSH) program received approval in June, and it is funded by a one-time appropriation using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, the state said.

Over 80 applications were reviewed for the program, the state said, adding the 27 selected organizations will receive an average grant size of $2.7 million each.

The state said while the law requires 20 percent of the businesses served by the SBSH program to be minority-owned, an average of over 50 percent of minority-owned businesses will be served among the applications selected.

The hubs will provide resources such as one-on-one coaching, mentor matchmaking, pitch competitions, and networking events, the state said.

Of the 27 selected organizations, two are located in the TV5 viewing area:

  • Central Michigan University Research Corporation will receive $3,426,316.
  • Flint & Genesee Chamber Foundation will receive $2,366,356.

State-wide grantees include the following:

  • Lawrence Technology University Centrepolis Accelerator will receive $3,426,316.
  • Small Business Association of Michigan Foundation will receive $3,426,316.
  • Michigan Founders Fund will receive $2,926,315.
