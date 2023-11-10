Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event

The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald on Nov. 10, 1975, in Lake Superior.(Facebook/Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday marks 48 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank to the bottom of Lake Superior, 15 miles off the shore of Whitefish Point.

In 1975 all 29 crewmembers aboard died when the ship was hit by large waves and high winds during a November storm. The following year Gordon Lightfoot released the hit song, ‘Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ documenting the events that unfolded that night in its lyrics.

To honor the lives lost, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum will host its annual Memorial Event at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. During that memorial, the Fitzgerald’s bell will be rung 29 times. The event is closed to the public but a livestream is available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Country singer Jelly Roll plans to visit Genesee Co. jail inmates
Genesee Co. sheriff announces jail concert with Jelly Roll
Striking SAG-AFTRA members pick out signs for a picket line outside Netflix studios, Wednesday,...
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here’s when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
Power of Attorney bill signed into law, AG commends change
Three Michigan school board members lose recall battles over retired mascot

Latest News

Suspect charged
Police investigating suspicious death
Speed, alcohol/drugs believed to be factors in deadly wrong-way crash
None
How Bay City’s Cream & Sugar Ice Cream Co. is staying alive this winter
Happy Friday! Hope the morning is off to a great start for you, here are five stories to know...
Friday, Nov. 10, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday morning, Nov. 10