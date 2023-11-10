How Bay City’s Cream & Sugar Ice Cream Co. is staying alive this winter

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Is it ever too cold for ice cream? Michigan Cream & Sugar Ice Cream Co. in Bay City says no.

The locally-sourced ice cream shop is taking new measures to stay open this winter. For the first time, you can order all of their best-sellers and limited-time flavors online for pickup. They’ll have pints, quarts and “Party to Go” packages available for pickup in store: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

“We know that there’s lots of people that love locally-sourced ice cream, all year round--I love ice cream in the wintertime and everybody tells me the same thing and so, it’s a challenge to figure out how to meet that need,” said manager Tim Mangan. “So, we’re here offering up new and innovative seasonal flavors all the way through New Year’s this year, so that you can come pick up pints and quarts and take them home and enjoy them.”

Their new holiday flavors include: White Chocolate Peppermint Bark, Creme Brulee, Pumpkin S’mores, Hazelnut Brittle, Eggnog and Gingerbread Cookie Butter.

The shop plans to reopen for scooping sometime in March. You can find them at 160 Uptown Drive in Bay City. To place your ice cream order, visit here.

