Huron Co. man charged with felony drug possession, delivery

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Huron County man has been arrested and charged with felony drug possession and maintaining a drug car.

On Tuesday evening, Nov. 7, members of the Huron County Drug Task Force and patrol deputies seized over one ounce of meth with a street value of about $2,600 following a traffic stop in Sebewaing, said Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.

Hanson said this incident happened following an investigation into the sale of drugs in Huron County.

In addition to the meth -- which was in a container concealed in a fast food bag -- police also seized drug paraphernalia, a 2002 Nissan Xterra, a cell phone, and a small amount of cash, Hanson said.

The driver, 29-year-old Luke Gutkowski of Kinde, was arrested for felony drug delivery and lodged in the Huron County Jail that night, Hanson said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Gutkowski was arraigned for felony drug delivery, felony possession of drugs, and a high court misdemeanor for maintaining a drug car.

He was given a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff said the Huron County Sheriff’s Department always encourages illegal drug tips, which can be submitted by calling their office during regular business hours at 989-269-6500, or Huron Central Dispatch’s non-emergency number anytime at 989-269-6421.

Confidential callers can use their TIPS Line of 989-269-2861.

