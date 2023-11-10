Man found guilty for murder in 2022 shooting death of his roommate

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A jury found a 25-year-old man guilty for murder after he shot and killed his roommate in 2022.

On Friday, Nov. 10, Timothy Alexander was found guilty by jury for second degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and three related counts of felony firearm after he shot and killed his roommate, 30-year-old Nathan Rye.

According to the police investigation and testimony during trial, the incident happened on April 26, 2022 just after 1 a.m., the office of the Genesee County Prosecutor said.

Police were dispatched to a house on McLean Avenue in Burton for a call about a possible homicide, the prosecutor’s office said, adding upon arrival, police found Rye laying face-up on a bedroom floor with gunshot wounds.

Rye was being attended to by medical responders, but he was already declared dead, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said the testimony revealed on the night of the incident, Alexander and his former girlfriend and Rye and his girlfriend were inside the house.

At some point, Rye and his girlfriend were in a bedroom when they heard Alexander and his ex-girlfriend arguing loudly in the living room, prosecutor’s office said, adding it sounded to them like the ex-girlfriend was being violently assaulted.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Rye’s girlfriend asked him if he was going to do anything about the situation, so Rye walked out of the bedroom and verbally confronted Alexander.

As Alexander and Rye began arguing with each other, Alexander asked Rye what he was going to do about it before shooting Rye twice, the prosecutor’s office said, adding Alexander and his girlfriend left the residence separately and Rye’s girlfriend called 911.

An anonymous tip was received which indicated Alexander was at an address on Lincoln Drive in the city of Flint, the prosecutor’s office said, adding police surveillance was set up, a search warrant was obtained from the prosecutor’s office, and police were able to take Alexander into custody.

Alexander will be sentenced on Jan. 4.

