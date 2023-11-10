Man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police seek help identifying suspect

MARKEY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 4, deputies responded to the intersection of Flint Road and School Road in Markey Township for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found a Dodge Grand Caravan with significant damage flipped upside down in a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

Minivan involved in Roscommon County hit-and-run. (Roscommon County Sheriff's Department)

The driver of the minivan, a 69-year-old Roscommon man, was treated on scene by EMS and was transported to Grayling Hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said, adding he remains hospitalized with potential life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said the suspect vehicle went through the intersection after disregarding a stop sign on School Road and “T-boned” the victim’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, adding the suspect vehicle fled the scene and continued eastbound on School Road.

The suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as a black pick-up, likely an older model Ford F-150, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect vehicle likely has front end damage due to the crash.

The sheriff’s office said officers from several agencies attempted to locate the suspect vehicle in the area but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office is requesting help from the public to locate the suspect vehicle and driver. If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.

