Michigan State bounces back, blows out Southern Indiana at home

By Mark Pearson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After getting upset on Monday by James Madison, Michigan State had an opportunity to bounce back at home against Southern Indiana at the Breslin Center and they did just that.

The Spartans were led by Tyson Walker who tallied 14 points. Big man Mady Sissoko had a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Malik Hall had 12 points while Jaden Akins added 13.

Michigan State will now gear up for Duke. They’ll play each other as part of the Champions Classic in Chicago, IL.

