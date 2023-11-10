New interactive mural coming to downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A new piece of art will be coming to downtown Bay City thanks to a grant from the State of Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

The Jefferson Project will be creating an interactive community mural along the Valley Roofing building.

“Art represents creativity. It’s telling a story in different ways,” said Avram Golden, the executive director of the Jefferson Project.

That is why creating an art district in downtown Bay City is important to Golden.

“You have an otherwise overlooked area of your city and then when you beautify it with art, you ideally help tell a story of that community,” he said.

Golden is a photographer in addition to being executive director of the project, which is a non-profit, community placemaking initiative whose mission is to provide a connection between art, technology, innovation, and community building.

The project was recently awarded a grant of $3,300 from the State of Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

“We’re looking to have maker space, events space, and museum space inside the building,” Golden said.

Located on the corner of First and Jefferson, the building has been an important part of Bay City history for many years, but it’s space outside of the building that this funding will be used for.

“The mural, we have a neighbor, Valley Roofing, Brent Lewis, he’s allowing us to paint a mural basically on half of a block of Jefferson. It’s the whole backside of his building. You’ll be able to see that pretty much a half mile down Woodside Avenue as you approach the project. So, it’s a great visibility,” Golden said.

Community murals have been found to create neighborhoods people want to visit, live in, and care for, improving mental health and safety in a community.

Golden said they will be working with community artists and donors to complete an interactive community mural.

“I like outdoor and community art because it’s a leveling ground; it doesn’t discriminate in any way. It just brings people together,” he said.

The murals design is slated to be revealed in February, and the mural is expected to be complete next June.

