Police investigating suspicious death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A body was found abandoned at a residence in Flint, Michigan State Police said.

Flint Police officers responded to the 500 block of E. Flint Park Boulevard after receiving a call about a found body, MSP said.

Officers found the abandoned body at the residence, MSP said, adding Flint Major Case Unit detectives are instigating the suspicious death.

The manner of death is unknown at this time, according to MSP.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or on its website.

