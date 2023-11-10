Police recover more than 800 grams of meth, several guns during investigation

OSCODA Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives from the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (STING) recovered more than 800 grams of meth and several guns during an investigation in Oscoda County.

The items were seized after detectives performed two search warrants at two residences in the county on Thursday, Nov. 9. The search warrants stem from a 10-month narcotics investigation, the Michigan State Police said.

One of the search warrants was conducted at 53-year-old Yaron Stagg’s home.

Police recovered a small amount of crystal meth, a short-barreled shotgun, an AR-15 with a silencer and drum magazine, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at Stagg’s home, MSP said.

Stagg was arrested and charged with delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine (habitual offender). Additional charges are expected to be filed in the near future, MSP said.

At the second search, which was conducted at a related residence, police recovered more than 800 grams of meth, four pistols, seven rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, MSP said.

