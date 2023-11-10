Some Michigan House members pushing to impeach AG

There is an effort in Michigan’s House of Representatives to impeach Attorney General Dana Nessel.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – There is an effort in Michigan's House of Representatives to impeach Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Republican state Rep. James Desana said Nessel has used her position to attack political enemies and benefit her friends and associates who have been accused of fraud.

“The AG intentionally intervened in an active investigation on behalf of an individual despite an internal firewall that had been set up by members of the AG’s office to prevent an obvious conflict of interest,” Desana said.

Desana said there is evidence obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to support the accusations of corruption.

