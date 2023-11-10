Speed, alcohol/drugs believed to be factors in deadly wrong-way crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police believe speed, alcohol, and/or drugs were a factor in a crash that left two people dead and another person in critical condition.

It happened about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 on northbound I-475 near Broadway Boulevard in the city of Flint.

A white Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on I-475 when it was struck by a black Buick Regal that was traveling in the wrong direction, the Flint Police Department said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 19-year-old Marshawn Rebo Turnipseed, and 39-year-old Cassie Lyn Garcia.

A third person was transported to Hurley Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition. She has been identified as 20-year-old Niaisa Anijah Sanders.

If you have any information about this crash, you are asked to contact Flint Police Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

