‘This is terrific’: Veterans honored at high school celebration

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Saturday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, which honors the thousands of men and women who put their lives on the line fighting for our freedom.

According to the National WWII Museum, there are only 4,400 surviving veterans living in Michigan that fought against Germany and the Axis Powers.

One of those veterans was honored at a local high school and TV5′s James Felton reported on how he is remembering his service.

“That was in 1945 just before they dropped the atomic bomb,” said WWII vet Gene Karbowski.

Karbowski reflected on his time in combat. He fought in the war as an army combat paratrooper, and served from 1943 to 1946 in the South Pacific. He went from New Guinea to Japan.

“The biggest combat I had was in Corregidor in the Philippines,” he said.

Karbowski was part of a group of veterans who came to Midland High School for its annual Veterans Day celebration to speak to students about their time in the armed forces.

Connie Beson-Steger, who is the social studies teacher at Midland High School, shared one story that resonated with her.

“My Vietnam vet friends that came in and talked about what it was like to come home from Vietnam, and to be spat on, and to be ignored and shunned,” she said. “And these men would give you the shirt off their back, any day, shape, or form. And to hear about their experiences as 70-year-old men was quite sad.”

For his part, Karbowski, who is 100-years-old, said he enjoyed the event and the fact he and his fellow veterans were treated like celebrities.

“I think this is terrific,” he said.

Between 25 and 40 veterans representing all branches of service took part in the event.

