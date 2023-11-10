Tigers hire Jason Benetti as new TV play-by-play announcer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detroit hired Jason Benetti to be their new play-by-play television announcer.

He’s currently one of the most famous broadcasters in sports media having called games for Major League Baseball, college football and college basketball.

Benetti is seen as an inspirational person. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child and has had an outstanding career so far.

