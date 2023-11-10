Woman hospitalized after getting rear-ended by semi

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALMER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 44-year-old Saginaw woman was hospitalized after getting rear-ended by a semi on Thursday, Nov. 9.

It happened on M-24 near Darbee Road in Tuscola County’s Almer Township about 1:30 p.m.

The woman was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu northbound on M-24 and slowing down to make a left turn into a private drive, Michigan State Police said. As she began to turn left, a 2024 Volvo semi hit her vehicle from behind.

Car vs. semi crash in Tuscola County.
Car vs. semi crash in Tuscola County.(Michigan State Police)

The woman’s vehicle sustained major rear-end damage as a result of the crash, MSP said, adding the woman was taken to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old California man, was cited for failing to stop in an assured clear distance ahead.

