Dry with sunshine this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After starting out chilly around the freezing mark this morning, temperatures have already started to begin warming up, that that process has been a rather slow one. High temperatures on your Veterans Day will remain a little chilly, only reaching the lower-middle 40s for most of the area. Lows tonight will likely fall to near freezing once again with many areas having a shot of reaching below freezing for a least an hour or two early Sunday morning.

Expect skies to be a mix of clouds and sunshine as broken cloud cover moves overhead. Dry conditions and calm winds prevail through the day.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Tomorrow winds will gradually become more southerly and stronger. By the end of the day Sunday wind could be gusting up to 15-20 mph. Though winds may become a little gusty, those gusts will be coming in from the south -- this means we are bringing in some warmer air up from the south which will help us end up a bit warmer tomorrow.

In addition to the help from our winds, skies may be a bit more sunny tomorrow, further helping our chances of warming up a bit more than Saturday. Highs should climb into the upper 40s to possibly even near 50 degrees during the peak afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the middle-upper 30s Sunday night - Monday morning.

Expect another dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine with perhaps a bit more sunshine tomorrow. This pattern again lingers into the overnight period, being a mix of clouds and clear skies.

