Fire destroys home in Buena Vista Twp; firefighters give winter safety tips

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As winter nears, house fires become more common.

Firefighters responded to a fire on S. 24th St. in Buena Vista Twp. on Saturday morning. In less than an hour, it spread to a second house nearby, while neighbors watched in horror.

“We were dispatched around 11:00 a.m., one of our off-duty firefighters had actually seen the smoke and was first on scene,” said Buena Vista Fire Chief Aaron Hoeppner.

The fire left one house completely destroyed, while causing damage to the roof and side of its neighbor.

“I’m just really glad everybody was okay,” said neighbor Rachel Wray. “My exterior walls are pretty bad, but my neighbors got it pretty bad there too. It’s awful, I feel terrible for them.”

While Wray’s house now faces significant damage, she’s just relieved no one was home at the time.

“The fire department did a great job, I’m just glad that they were there as fast as they were--it could have been a lot worse,” said Wray.

She comforted her neighbors right after they received calls of a fire.

“I gave them a hug and told them I was glad everybody was okay, she was at church, so, that’s good,” said Wray.

The Buena Vista Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Saginaw Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters reported a gas leak on the scene--but was quickly controlled. Consumers Energy arrived shortly after to dig up the gas lines and disconnect them. Chief Hoeppner adds there is no current threat to residents.

“We do have some power lines down, but they’re in the backyard and that’s being handled,” said Hoeppner.

As it grows colder and drier outside, Chief Hoeppner says this is the time of year to check your: space heater, fireplace, furnace and carbon monoxide/smoke detectors.

“If you’re using space heaters to supplement your house, make sure that there’s a good three or four feet of space, minimum three feet of space, around those space heaters. Clothes and papers and things, they get pretty hot. Make sure they’re the newer model that have a tip over, so that if they tip over, they shut off,” said Hoeppner. “If you’re going to use a fireplace, make sure the fluid is clean, the chimney is clean and it’s been inspected recently.”

Fortunately, no residents were home at the time of the fires. The cause is still under investigation.

