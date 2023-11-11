Friday Night Lights - Regional Final Round
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s the regional final round for high school football playoffs in Michigan and we had five local matchups tonight with teams looking to advance to the state semifinal round.
Here were all of tonight’s matchups!
Montrose @ Millington: 15-35
Haslett @ Goodrich: 17-24
Macomb Lutheran North @ Corunna: 18-56
Bullock Creek @ Reed City: 14-28
Iron Mountain @ Beal City: 6-20
Regional Finals continue tomorrow with these local games taking place!
Saginaw Heritage @ Muskegon - 1:00pm
Kingsford @ Frankenmuth - 1:00pm
Martin @ Kingston - 1:00pm
Ithaca @ Ubly - 2:00pm
Davison @ Rockford - 6:00pm
