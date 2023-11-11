Friday Night Lights - Regional Final Round

By Mark Pearson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s the regional final round for high school football playoffs in Michigan and we had five local matchups tonight with teams looking to advance to the state semifinal round.

Here were all of tonight’s matchups!

Montrose @ Millington: 15-35

Haslett @ Goodrich: 17-24

Macomb Lutheran North @ Corunna: 18-56

Bullock Creek @ Reed City: 14-28

Iron Mountain @ Beal City: 6-20

Regional Finals continue tomorrow with these local games taking place!

Saginaw Heritage @ Muskegon - 1:00pm

Kingsford @ Frankenmuth - 1:00pm

Martin @ Kingston - 1:00pm

Ithaca @ Ubly - 2:00pm

Davison @ Rockford - 6:00pm

Here’s part two featuring our Play of the Night and tomorrow’s matchups.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed, alcohol/drugs believed to be factors in deadly wrong-way crash
Car vs. semi crash in Tuscola County.
Woman hospitalized after getting rear-ended by semi
UAW strike
Flint United Auto Workers union votes ‘no’ on proposed GM contract
Scores for Friday Night Lights games
Minivan involved in Roscommon County hit-and-run.
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police seek help identifying suspect

Latest News

FNL - Part 1
FNL - Part 2
Hurley Play of the Night: Postseason - Regional Final Round
Scores for Friday Night Lights games