Friday Night Lights - Regional Final Round

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s the regional final round for high school football playoffs in Michigan and we had five local matchups tonight with teams looking to advance to the state semifinal round.

Here were all of tonight’s matchups!

Montrose @ Millington: 15-35

Haslett @ Goodrich: 17-24

Macomb Lutheran North @ Corunna: 18-56

Bullock Creek @ Reed City: 14-28

Iron Mountain @ Beal City: 6-20

Regional Finals continue tomorrow with these local games taking place!

Saginaw Heritage @ Muskegon - 1:00pm

Kingsford @ Frankenmuth - 1:00pm

Martin @ Kingston - 1:00pm

Ithaca @ Ubly - 2:00pm

Davison @ Rockford - 6:00pm

Here’s part two featuring our Play of the Night and tomorrow’s matchups.

