Governor Whitmer proclaims November 11 as Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Saturday, November 11 as Veterans Day to honor the more than 530,000 veterans across Michigan.

“Michigan will always fight for those who fought for us,” Whitmer said. “Let’s keep working together, so they can get good-paying jobs, affordable housing and quality health care.”

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, the adjutant general and director of The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said less than 10% of all U.S. adults identify as veterans.

“We owe each of them our deepest gratitude for their willingness to answer the call to serve and ensure the safety of our state and nation,” Maj. Gen. Rogers said.

Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day commemorating the signing of the Armistice agreement between the Allies and Germany which formally ended the major hostilities of World War I in 1918. Decades later, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the bill into law on May 26, 1954 naming the day Veterans Day.

There are many ways to celebrate Veterans Day, according to The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. Residents can fly U.S. flags, volunteer at local veterans’ homes or thank veterans for their service. The agency also encourages veterans to look into their earned benefits by calling 1-800-MICH-VET.

