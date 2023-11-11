Memorial Cup Legacy Project receives $1M in state funds

After scoring the massive Memorial Cup Hockey Tournament and seeing millions poured into the Dow Event Center, more funding has been secured to improve Saginaw.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After scoring the massive Memorial Cup Hockey Tournament and seeing millions poured into the Dow Event Center, more funding has been secured to improve the surrounding downtown area of Saginaw.

“Well, we’re grateful to the state, to Gov. Whitmer, grateful to Quentin Messer and the MEDC, to the city of Saginaw, Brenda Moore for taking the lead on this,” said Craig Goslin, the president and managing partner of the Saginaw Spirit.

He was speaking about $1 million in state funding for the Memorial Cup Legacy Project.

The venture will redesign and improve a 300-foot stretch of Symphony Lane located across the street from the Dow Event Center. It’s all part of the effort to transform the area into a vibrant public gathering space.

“That million dollars is going to include bump-outs for food trucks. It’s going to help us with lighting. We’re going to be putting Edison-style lighting in here. There’s going to be electrical run for those food trucks, utilities. It’s going to become a great spot for citizens to gather and enjoy Riverfront Saginaw,” Goslin said.

Juliana Stricker, owner of Valerie’s Downtown, said she wants to see those hungry folks at her restaurant, adding she will extend business hours for breakfast and dinner ahead of the Memorial Cup.

She said she would also add new features, like poutine, to their menu of soups, sandwiches, and salads.

“As a business owner, it makes me very happy and excited that more people will hopefully come to downtown and get to know what’s around here,” she said.

Stricker said Valerie’s Downtown already has extended hours on Saginaw Spirit game nights and when there are events happening downtown. She’s encouraging everyone to give Valerie’s Downtown a like on Facebook.

“As we gear up, especially in the New Year, we’ll be doing a lot more promoting and different posts and making it known how involved we’re going to be with the Memorial Cup,” she said.

It’s an event that can’t arrive soon enough for Goslin.

“May 23 through June 2 of the spring. We ask everybody to put that on their calendars and come down here and enjoy the Fan Fest, which is being sponsored by UA 85,” he said. “An incredible amount of energy going into putting together a spectacular event, not just for the games themselves, but also for the Fan Fest and all those things surrounding the Memorial Cup.”

The economic impact of the Memorial Cup is expected to be more than $20 million for the surrounding area.

