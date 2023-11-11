Memorial Healthcare awarded $4.7M to expand behavioral health services

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) – Memorial Healthcare has been awarded more than $4.7 million to expand its inpatient behavioral health services.

Memorial Healthcare, an independent, non-profit hospital in Shiawassee County, said it received a $4,719,754 grant from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association so it can expand its behavioral health services.

The hospital said the funding comes at a time when behavioral health services are facing shortages across the country, adding those living in rural areas have even less access than others.

Memorial Healthcare said the funding will help combat this shortage by allowing for an increase in staffing, renovations to its Behavioral Health Unit (BHU), and additional resources for patients.

Additionally, the hospital said it will use the grant money to invest in the professional development of those already working in the BHU.

“To receive this grant at a time when other rural healthcare institutions are having to cut their behavioral health programs means we’ll be able to provide the Shiawassee community with the services they need without having to travel miles and miles to access them,” said Alisha Lockhart, manager of the BHU. “As the only inpatient unit of its kind in our wide rural service region, we know the importance behavioral health services have on individuals and are grateful to be able to offer additional resources and services with the receipt of this grant.”

The hospital said a 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment of Shiawassee County residents yielded the following results:

59 percent felt sad, hopeless, or depressed in the last 12 months,

39 percent said their jobs and finances cause them stress and anxiety, and

40 percent said they or a family member have been diagnosed with or treated for anxiety or emotional problems in the past year.

“Our compassionate staff is at the heart of everything we do at Memorial Healthcare,” said Megan Smith, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “It can be hard and even scary to seek out behavioral health services, but there is hope, and we’re here to help. These grant funds will have a tremendous impact on our ability to serve patients throughout our region.”

Click here for more information about the behavioral health services offered at Memorial Healthcare.

