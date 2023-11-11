Rain chances increasing for some tonight and Monday
First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few light showers are moving through Mid-Michigan this evening, only bringing a few sprinkles through. As we head through the rest of the evening and tonight, mostly dry conditions are expected but a few off-on showers could be possible -- mostly for northern parts of the area.
Tonight skies remain mostly cloudy with SSW winds increasing to 5-15 mph and gusting around 20 mph. Lows hang in the lower-middle 40s.
Turning to Monday, our highs have the chance to be quite a bit warmer for parts of Mid-Michigan as our early-week storm system comes sweeping through the region. This system is responsible for our increasing winds later tonight, and the breezy south-southwest winds that will transport warmth and some moisture into Mid-Michigan tomorrow. Monday will be the warmest day of the week.
Temperatures should warm into the middle 50s for folks south of the Bay, while the lower-middle 50s are more likely for folks near and north of the Bay.
Winds will be strongest during the late morning and early afternoon -- gusting between 25-35 mph.
Showers will also be possible tomorrow, again most likely during the late morning and early afternoon. These showers are likely to bring the chance for a few heavier downpours and possibly even a rumble of thunder here or there. Strong wind gusts may also be associated with these showers as they swing through. All of Mid-Michigan has a chance for rain around mid-day Monday but the highest chances will be for folks north of the Saginaw Bay. Its not impossible for a town here or there to go without any activity on Monday.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.